Tech News | Samsung Launches Access Upgrade Plan for New Galaxy Devices

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): A monthly premium upgrade program -- Samsung Access -- has been rolled out in the US for the users, who purchase new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, or Galaxy S20 Ultra phones, Samsung announced in a blog post.

According to The Verge, unlike its legacy upgrade program, Samsung Access provides additional benefits including a Premium Care membership, and a premium Microsoft 365 subscription, which includes Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Skype, along with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Another big difference between the new Access plan and the legacy upgrade plan is that if you already have a Samsung device, you can't trade it in to join the new Access plan. The standard upgrade plan allows you to trade in an existing device and put any remaining balance toward a new one.

The pricing for a minimum three-month subscription to Samsung Access will cost 37 USD per month for the S20, 42 USD per month for the S20 Plus, and 48 USD per month for the S20 Ultra.

Access subscribers can upgrade their devices every nine months, or earlier for 100 USD. There's also the option to cancel the plan entirely after three months, or earlier for a 100 fee USD, although you will have to return the phone. (ANI)

