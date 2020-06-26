Seoul [South Korea], June 26 (ANI): Following the launch of Lite variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung, as more affordable options to its previous flagship, now, the company might be launching a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that was launched this February.

Mashable quoted a report by ETNews that said, Samsung will be introducing a Lite model for the S20 series this October. The report names the smartphone, 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition' (based on Automated Translation), describing it as an entry-level model part of the S20 series.

Also Read | Employees Provident Fund Rate to Be Slashed? AITUC Opposes EPF Interest Reduction Below 8.5%.

Officially, nothing about the smartphone is known however, there have been many speculations.

As GSMArena reports, the Galaxy S20 Lite has been speculated to function on Samsung's One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 and powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 128GB of onboard storage.

Also Read | Mohammad Hafeez COVID-19 Positive or Negative? Cricketer's First Sample Tests Positive Again After PCB Conducts Re-Test.

As per the report by ETNews, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Note 20 Series in August and a 5G version of the Z Flip along with the Galaxy Fold 2, which will follow in September.

The speculation around these smartphones goes along with an earlier report that suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G will all be revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event which is slated to launch in August.

While nothing is official yet, with the speculated dates coming up, more information can be expected to be available soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)