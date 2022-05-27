Seoul [South Korea], May 27 (ANI): South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has quietly announced a new entry-level smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M13, and it's not part of the incredibly successful A series.

According to GSM Arena, the phone is part of the much more confusing and less well defined M family.

As the first digit strongly implies, this is a basic smartphone which should be rather affordable, although Samsung hasn't actually unveiled a price for it.

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a V-shaped notch, the Exynos 850 chipset at the helm, 4GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy M13 runs Android 12 underneath Samsung's own One UI Core 4.1. 'Core' means not all features seen in One UI 4.1 will be present, because of the entry-level hardware. (ANI)

