Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea.

According to the Verge, just a few days before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked presentation and a few weeks before the anticipated release of Android 13, the update is released. The One UI 5 beta appears to be a very minor update that brings additional customization choices, notifications that have been tweaked, as well as accessibility and security settings.

By providing 12 more colour options for your home screen, icons, and quick panels in addition to up to 16 pre-made colour themes based on your wallpaper, One UI 5 expands upon the theming possibilities available in Android 13 for mobile devices. Additionally, it adds a method for piling widgets of the same size on top of one another in order to appear less crowded.

New accessibility capabilities include a magnifier tool that enlarges text and objects in real life using the phone's camera as well as choices to have your phone read your keyboard input aloud.

Other innovations that One UI 5 has taken from Android 13 include new notification settings that mandate that app developers get your consent before sending you notifications, according to information provided by Samsung. You may also select your favourite language for each individual app in the One UI 5 beta, and you have access to a newly built security dashboard that checks your phone for any problems.

The One UI 5 beta is now only accessible for S22 smartphones in the US, Germany, and South Korea, but Samsung intends to expand its availability in the near future to more devices and geographies. At Samsung's Unpacked presentation on August 10th, where the company is reported to introduce a number of new products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2, we could learn more about what One UI 5 has to offer. (ANI)

