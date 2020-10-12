Ridgefield [USA], October 12 (ANI): Tech giant Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners will be able to level up their Fortnite gameplay experience from October 13.

The 90 frames per second (fps) update will provide Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Fortnite players their smoothest mobile gaming performance yet.

"To start playing Fortnite at 90 fps, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners simply have to update their Fortnite app or download and install it through the Samsung Galaxy Store*, the only mobile app store in the U.S. where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite," the tech giant said in an official statement.

With incredible screens, next-gen processors, and long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ offer unparalleled mobile gaming experiences for the users. (ANI)

