Tech News | Sony Unveils Play Station 5

Tokyo [Japan], June 12 (ANI): Sony has revealed Play Station 5 with all-new design and features, along with the surprise unveiling of Play Station 5 Digital Edition.

According to the company, the users can experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio in the latest edition of the Play Station.

Also Read | Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020.

Also, with the help of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology, users can have a "deeper gaming experience".

"The DualSense wireless controller for PS5 offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design," according to Play Station's official website.

Also Read | Home Stories Movie Review: Netflix's Experimental Anthology on Lockdown Scores Points for Spreading Hope and Optimism.

Play Station 5 Digital Edition ditches the familiar disc drive.

The company has not yet revealed the specific price or release date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)