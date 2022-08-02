Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Audio streaming service Spotify is completely separating its play and shuffle buttons, however, this feature will only be available for its Premium subscribers.

According to The Verge, Spotify has announced that it's beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play/shuffle button that's currently at the top of playlists and artist pages.

Also Read | The Hood: Indian Adaptation of Israeli Live-Action Teen Drama in Works.

The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices "in the coming weeks."

"This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered," Spotify wrote on its blog, reported The Verge.

Also Read | Nag Panchami Special: From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash - Here Are the Most Glamourous Naagins of Television.

Spotify's penchant for shuffling tracks has, at times, drawn the frustration of artists who want their albums to be heard in the original running order. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason," Adele tweeted last year.

This led Spotify to display the standard play button by default on album pages instead of the play/shuffle combo.

It seems a bit ludicrous that Spotify is now using buttons and its user interface as a differentiator between the service's free and paid offerings,

Unfortunately, users still won't be able to play or shuffle any Spotify HiFi tracks. It's now been almost 18 months since Spotify announced its lossless-quality streaming tier, and the company has still not rolled it out for subscribers, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)