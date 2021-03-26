Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Music streaming application Spotify is set to rolling out a new improved look and feel for the Spotify app for desktop and web--aligning the experience and making both easier to use than ever before.

According to the company's website, the application will be delivering a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for the listeners to use Spotify across the desktop app and web player. With this redesign, the application has combined the technical opportunity of a modern and scalable web player together with a cohesive Spotify design and the features that one has come to expect across the desktop app.

The changes include, that the 'Search' option can now be found on the left side of the navigation page. Second, the refresh of listeners' profile pages now includes top artists and tracks. And finally, listeners can now start a radio session for any song or artist radio by simply clicking the "..." menu.

They are also introducing more ways for listeners to easily tailor their playlists, including the ability to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists, and even use a 'new embedded search bar' to find and add new songs and podcast episodes to new and existing playlists. Listeners will also be able to 'edit Queue' and 'view Recently played' via the desktop app, and apply 'new sorting options' to 'Your Library' via a new dropdown menu in the top-right corner, giving them more control for their next listening sessions.

Premium subscribers can download their favourite music and podcasts to play them back, even while offline. So, whether one is prepping for that next presentation, need some tunes for your exercise session, or are heading on a new quest in your favourite game, save your much-needed bandwidth simply by hitting the download button (icon) in the desktop app.

They have also added new keyboard shortcuts to assist with many more tasks. PC users can press 'Control + ?' and Mac users 'Command + '? within the desktop app to see a full list of all commands available.

The redesigned experience for desktop and web makes the features one already knows -simpler and easier to use.

The new redesign for the Spotify app on desktop and web is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks. PC users can download the new Spotify Desktop App on the Windows Store and Epic Game Store. (ANI)

