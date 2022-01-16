Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Stable ColorOS 12 updates based on Android 12 are now officially available for Oppo's F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, and A73 5G.

As per GSM Arena, stable ColorOS 12 updates based on Android 12 are now seeding for OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, A73 5G devices in the following regions:

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Top 5 Finalists, Time, Where To Watch - Here's All You Need To Know About The Reality TV Show Hosted By Kamal Haasan!.

1. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G - Indonesia (Firmware version C.14)

2. OPPO Reno6 Z 5G - Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam UAE (Firmware version C.14)

Also Read | Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

3. OPPO A73 5G - Saudi Arabia (Firmware version F.14)

To enable the feature, one can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether the unit has received the update. Since this is a staged update, it might take a few hours before it reaches every unit still, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)