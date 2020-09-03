Washington D.C. [USA], September 3 (ANI): Video game company Nintendo is all set to bring an "enhanced" version of the 'Super Mario 3D World' to the Switch.

According to The Verge, the developer announced the news on Thursday during a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct, celebrating the original game's 35th anniversary.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh's Participation in IPL 2020 Reportedly Uncertain, CSK Spinner Yet to Fly to Join Chennai Super Kings.

Released on the Wii U in 2013, 'Super Mario 3D World' allows the user to adventure through platform levels with friends. It also added a catsuit, which turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing, scratching felines.

Along with extra content, Nintendo calls Bowser's Fury, the game is scheduled to arrive on the Switch on February 12, next year.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Shoot Paused in UK After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection comprised of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, cited The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)