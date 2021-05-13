Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, recently announced that the company has stopped accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars out of concern- that it will contribute to greater consumption of fossil fuels.

As reported by Mashable, the business magnate and SpaceX founder shared a statement on Twitter on Wednesday about the same. Tesla had only just started accepting bitcoin in late March.

The 49-year-old industrial designer also said that Tesla will no longer sell any more of the USD 1.5 billion stashes of bitcoin it purchased earlier this year. Tesla sold some of that bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021, which wound up helping pad the company's quarterly profit figures.

According to the statement, Tesla says it would resume accepting bitcoin (and would consider selling more of it) once the process of mining bitcoin "transitions to more sustainable energy."

The company is also "looking at other cryptocurrencies that use

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)