Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Twitter has acquired the Dublin-based mobile engagement platform, OpenBack, to regulate and enhance device-side control of push notifications. It will join Twitter's Bluebird product team and work towards enhancing notifications on the social media platform.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer product, took to the micro-blogging platform to announce the acquisition of OpenBack on Tuesday.

"The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter," Sullivan tweeted.

"But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging," Sullivan added.

"OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people's privacy first," Sullivan further said.

As per TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson has addressed the collaboration by saying that the company wants to ensure what people are notified about on Twitter is relevant, timely and engaging.

Taking to Twitter, OpenBack CEO David Shackleton said that the goal of OpenBack was to "make push notifications truly user first for billions of people in a new way," and that the opportunity to work with Twitter fulfills that goal. (ANI)

