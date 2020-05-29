Tech News | Twitter Allows to Schedule Tweets in the Web App

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Twitter now allows its users to schedule tweets from the main web application.

According to The Verge, the little calendar icon at the bottom row can be used for scheduling purposes.

In November Twitter had said that they are currently experimenting with the feature but it is now available to the users.

As per Twitter the drafts saved in the web app of the microblogging medium will only sync in the web app and not in the mobile app. (ANI)

