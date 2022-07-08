Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): As per GSM Arena, the Chinese Vivo Y77 doesn't officially have 5G in its name, even though it supports the latest networks. It's running on a better MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset compared to the Dimensity 810 on its international counterpart. It's paired with either 6GB, 8GB, or even 12GB of RAM, while the storage is 128GB or 256GB.

The cameras of the Vivo Y77 are the same as those of the ones launched in Malaysia, with the main camera of 50 megapixels f/1.8 and a 2 megapixels f/2.4 dedicated macro.

The display is also better. It's a 6.64-inch 2388x1080px IPS LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz of touch sampling rate. There's a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, or one can use the 8-megapixels selfie camera for face recognition, reports GSM Arena.

It also has a 4,500mAh battery with dual-core 80W flash charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y77 runs on Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean.

The Vivo Y77 is available in three colours and four-processor and RAM configurations. The 6/128GB starts at CNY1,499, then the 8/128GB for CNY1,599, the 8/256GB for CNY1,799 and finally the 12/256GB for CNY1,999. (ANI)

