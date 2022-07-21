Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): WhatsApp had been testing the entire feature of syncing conversation histories between Android and iOS and made it public on Thursday.

According to GSM Arena, only a few third-party data transfer technologies have been able to move conversation histories between ecosystems; however, these tools are typically expensive and difficult to use.

You'll need to utilise the Move to iOS tool on Android to accomplish this, as only the Android to iPhone option is available on WhatsApp's help website as of now. On both the transmitting and receiving devices, WhatsApp must be updated to the most recent version.

Additionally, you must keep your current phone number or switch it before moving. Also required is a fresh or factory-reset iPhone for the recipient.

WhatsApp has collaborated with Apple to piggyback its Move to iOS software in order to successfully move WhatsApp data to an iOS device based on the instructions provided.

You may move your account information, profile photo, individual and group conversations, chat history, chat media, and WhatsApp settings, according to the support website. Peer-to-peer payment messages and WhatsApp call history cannot be transferred.

Users who transition between ecosystems have long complained about not being able to bring their WhatsApp conversations with them. Unlike many messaging applications, WhatsApp can only be used with a single phone number and a single smartphone device, as reported by GSM Arena.

Many messaging apps merely allow you to see messages and conversations from any device. When the host device is offline, WhatsApp has just lately permitted associated devices to access, send, and receive messages. (ANI)

