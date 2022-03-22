Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.

WABetaInfo stated that emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service's Android app, The Verge reported.

Also Read | Mumbai: ED Attaches Properties of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Brother-in-Law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

The Message Reactions feature includes 6 emoji reactions namely - Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad and Thanks.

WhatsApp appears to be rolling out the feature on Android in phases, and we were unable to get it to appear ourselves. Alongside its appearance on Android, there are signs that emoji reactions are also on the way for the service's iOS and desktop applications.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Urges Washington To Quit Escalating Tensions in Order To Normalize Ties With Moscow.

Unfortunately, message reactions are only enabled for a limited few Beta testers, this could be region-specific as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)