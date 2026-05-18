Tech News | X Imposes Daily Limits on Unverified Accounts; See What's New

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): X, formerly known as Twitter, has imposed new daily limits to maintain platform stability and reduce technical problems. The company called it a way to "alleviate some of the strain on the behind-the-scenes part of X and reduce downtime and error pages".

According to the website, the updated restrictions apply to posts, replies, direct messages, and following activity. These limits work across all devices, including mobile apps, web browsers, and third-party services connected to X.

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The current technical limits for direct messages (daily) are 500 messages per day, the website stated.

"Posts: 50 original posts and 200 replies per day for unverified accounts. The daily update limit is further broken down into smaller limits for semi-hourly intervals. Changes to account email: 4 per hour", as quoted on the website.

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It added, "Following (daily): The technical follow limit is 400 per day. Please note that this is a technical account limit only, and there are additional rules prohibiting aggressive following behaviour. Following (account-based): Once an account is following 5,000 other accounts, additional follow attempts are limited by account-specific ratios."

According to the website, "these limits include actions from all devices, including web, mobile, phone, API, etc. API requests from all third-party applications are tracked against the hourly API limit. People who use multiple third-party applications with their account will therefore reach the API limit more quickly."

In case the account reaches a limit, the X team will send an "error message" notifying the user of the limit reached.

"For limits that are time-based (like the Direct Messages, posts, changes to account email, and API request limits), you'll be able to try again after the time limit has elapsed.

The post limit of 2,400 updates per day is further broken down into semi-hourly intervals. If you hit your account update/post limit, please try again in a few hours after the limit period has elapsed, according to the X website. (ANI)

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