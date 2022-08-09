Beijing [China], August 9 (ANI): Xiaomi's Mix Fold 2 smartphone, which will be a foldable device and is expected to arrive soon, might finally get unveiled on August 11.

According to GSM Arena, this leak has been suggested by Ice Universe. Normally Xiaomi teases new launches weeks in advance, so this is a bit of a surprise.

The date is probably no coincidence as Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, will deliver his third annual lecture on August 11.

"I want to talk about something different: everyone encounters setbacks and failures in the process of growing up, how I got out of the trough in life, and what life insights I gained," wrote the CEO.

Anyway, several leaksters including Ice and Digital Chat Station spotted a screenshot by Lao Wei, Xiaomi's Mobile Product Manager, which allegedly comes from the Mix Fold 2.

The smartphone has 1080 x 2520px resolution, which confirms the rumoured 21:9 aspect ratio for the phone's cover display. For comparison, the cover display on the original Mi Mix Fold had a lanky 27:9 ratio, reported GSM Arena.

Further, that display had a 90Hz refresh rate, while the new one will go up to 120Hz, as per rumours. This should mean that the internal display will have a 10.3:9 aspect ratio, instead of 4:3 like on its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage.

It will support 56W fast charging, which is the same as the original. This may not be the only new phone on Thursday as there have been leaks of the Xiaomi K50S Pro as well, Xiaomi's first phone with a 200MP camera, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

