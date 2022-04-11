Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): YouTube will soon officially launch picture-in-picture support on iOS devices.

YouTube's support account has confirmed this in a post on Twitter, in response to a user asking about a previous test of the feature, which was available to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The account did not specify whether availability will continue to be limited to YouTube Premium subscribers.

As per The Verge, YouTube's picture-in-picture test with Premium users came to an end last week and disappeared from YouTube's list of available experimental features, where it was previously listed with an April 8 expiry date.

Despite some users being shown a "The feature you're trying has been turned off" banner after the end of the picture-in-picture test, others are reporting that they're still able to access the feature. Other sources are reporting that the feature is still working on their YouTube Premium accounts that previously signed up for the test.

Picture-in-picture support is available for video services generally at a system level for both iPhones and iPads, but YouTube's support for the feature has been spotty, requiring workarounds like watching it through a browser rather than via its native app. But YouTube's Premium test made the feature much more seamless and allowed viewers to continue watching after they navigate away from the main YouTube app. (ANI)

