Teenager Held for Robbing Scooter from Woman at Gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a scooter from a woman at gunpoint in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said.

The accused was identified as Dev, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said.

On Sunday at 8:50 pm, a masked man threatened the woman with a country-made pistol and robbed her scooter, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and established the route used by the accused. Police spotted the vehicle in a street near Mayapuri Road and arrested the accused, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had robbed the scooter to commit other offences. He had robbed another scooter from Gurgaon around six months ago, the police said.

The weapon of offence and robbed scooter were recovered from his possession, they added.

