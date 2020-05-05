Telangana BJP President Along with His Followers Seen Flouting Social Distancing Norms

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while visiting a fruit market that collapsed due to the heavy rains in Koheda village of Ranga Reddy district along with his followers, was seen violating the norms of social distancing here on Monday.In the videos from the site, it was seen that neither he nor any of his followers were following the social distancing norms, which is a must in order to combat the coronavirus infection which can spread easily. Even police present at the spot did not seem to ensure that social distancing norms are followed as seen in the footage.Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Telangana, all of them from Hyderabad. The state's tally of coronavirus cases till Monday evening stood at 1085.The number of active cases in the state is 471, the state health department said in its bulletin. (ANI)

