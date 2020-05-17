Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow; Likely to Discuss Strategy for Lockdown 4.0

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Telangana government is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting on May 18, presided by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which is "likely to discuss the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre" on the fourth phase of lockdown and the state's strategy to implement it. "The state Cabinet Meeting will be held here at Pragathi Bhavan on May 18 at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on lockdown and the further strategy to be implemented by the state government. The Cabinet may also discuss guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the state government," read an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31 in the country."In exercise of the powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, on 24th March 2020, 14 April 2020 and on 1 May 2020, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to take measures so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country," said NDMA in its order. (ANI)

