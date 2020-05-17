Telangana Congress Observes Hunger Strike to Protest Against 'dictatorial Tendency' of State Govt: Hanumanth Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday said the party is on a hunger strike today against the 'dictatorial tendency' of K Chandrasekar Rao-led Telangana government for allegedly suppressing the voice of opposition leaders in the state during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis."Today we have gone for a hunger strike, as the voice of opposition leaders is being suppressed as they are addressing the injustice done to the people of the state during this crisis situation. People should notice that the government continues to rule with a dictatorial tendency to suppress opposition leaders," said Hanumanth Rao.Further, the senior Congress leader highlighted the 'failures' of the state government in managing the COVID-19 crisis."Migrant labourers are facing problems, and the farmers are suffering. There is a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the government is failing in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state," he said."Minister KTR (KT Rama Rao) is responsible for the rise in coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad. The government is unable to address the injustice done to the farmers," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)