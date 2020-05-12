Telangana Govt's TWorks Collaborates with Bhagwati Products Ltd for Manufacturing Mechanical Ventilators

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Telangana government's hardware incubator and prototyping lab TWorks has signed an MoU with Bhagwati Products Ltd. (Micromax), for large volume manufacturing of mechanical ventilators.The ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors from NIMS and to the Telangana IT Minister, KTR Rama Rao last month. The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware startups and corporates from Hyderabad including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision.The team is currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that are useful for medical professionals."We are happy to have Micromax on board with us for the development of the emergency use ventilator. With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for COVID-19 in a short time frame," said Sujai Karampuri, CEO TWorks."We are excited to partner with the Telangana state in providing low cost ventilators in these times of crisis," said Rajesh Agarwal, co-founder of Micromax and the Chairman of Bhagwati Products Limited, the company's manufacturing arm which will be taking up production of the device at its manufacturing facility at E-City, Maheswaram in Ranga Reddy District. The device will go through testing and certification followed by clinical validation before it can be used for coronavirus related cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)