Telangana Police Books DSP, Son for Violating Quarantine Protocol

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Telangana Police has registered a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and his son who had returned from UK, for not following quarantine protocol.The DSP's son has been tested positive for COVID-19. At present, they are under home isolation.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday.According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)