Tempo Rams into BEST Bus in Navi Mumbai; Five Injured

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Five persons were injured on Wednesday morning when a speeding tempo rammed into a BEST bus in adjoining Navi Mumbai, an official said.

A BEST spokesperson said the accident occurred near Vashi bus station in Navi Mumbai when the civic transport vehicle was waiting at a traffic signal around 8 am.

A speeding tempo rammed into the bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), a wing of the Mumbai civic body, he said.

"Five persons travelling in the bus and the tempo were injured in the accident," he said, adding the front portion of the BEST vehicle suffered heavy damage in the crash.

This was the third accident involving a BEST bus since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown began in the state in late March.

In the last week of March, two BEST buses collided at Colaba in south Mumbai. Then in the first week of April, a tempo rammed into a BEST bus on the Sion-Panvel Highway. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)