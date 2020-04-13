Terrorists Open Fire at Man in J-K's Kulgam, Police Register Case

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case after receiving information about terrorists opening fire at a man in Buchroo, Kulgam, on April 12.The information about the incident, according to the police, was received by them at 8:50 pm.The individual was later taken to District Hospital in Anantnag for treatment."Today at about 8:50 pm, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident in Buchroo, Kulgam, where terrorists fired at an individual identified as AH Mandoo who was later evacuated to District Hospital Anantnag for treatment," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

