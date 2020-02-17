Tesla Solar Roof May Soon Be Available Outside US

California [USA], Feb 17 (ANI): Tesla's innovative Solar Roof installation will be available outside of the US by the end of this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. Musk announced that the company is looking forward to international expansion later this year. Tesla's Solar Roof consists of a durable glass roof tile that comes integrated with solar technology that can power a home with 100 per cent renewable energy. (ANI)

