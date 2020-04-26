Tests of 56 LNJP Hospital Mess Workers' for COVID-19 Come out Negative

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The test results of at least 56 mess workers at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here for COVID-19 have come out negative, said the hospital administration."At least 56 mess workers' tests for COVID-19 came out negative. They are, however, still quarantined as per protocol. The mess area has been thoroughly sanitised and decontaminated. Hospital authorities will resume mess services from coming Monday," LNJP Hospital administration said.This comes after at least 56 people were sent to quarantine after a dietician associated with the hospital mess tested positive for COVID-19.Dr JC Passey, Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, earlier said, "The kitchen of LNJP Hospital has been temporarily shut down till the test reports of the persons sent to quarantine become available. At present, food facility is being provided by two of our in-house canteen facilities." (ANI)

