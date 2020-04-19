T'gana Home Minister Appeals to Muslims to Offer Namaz at Home During Ramzan

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday appealed to Muslims to perform namaz at home during the coming holy month of Ramzan.

Noting that there was no medicine or vaccine for the pandemic coronavirus now and implementation of lockdown was the best solution, he requested members of the community to "perform namaz during coming Ramzan season at their homes."

According to a press release, Ali made the request after reviewing disinfectants spraying work undertaken by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department at the historic Charminar here.

The Home Minister asked people to follow the guidelines issued by state government to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

The state government headedby Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been taking all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus, he said.

TheFire and Rescue Services department has been engaged in spraying disinfectants, besides educating people, as part of measures to check the spread of the virus.

In a recent tweet, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, quoting Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries of higher learning based in the city, said the Hyderabad Muftis and Ulemas of all schools of thought have made an appeal to Muslims to offer 'taraweeh' (prayers) at home during Ramzan.

