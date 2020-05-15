Thakur Urges Jaishankar to Facilitate Return of COVID-19 Positive HP Youth Stuck in UAE

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of a Himachal Pradesh youth who has confirmed positive for COVID-19 and stranded in the UAE.

The youth was working in Riyadh and he has been abandoned by his company after being discharged from a hospital there. He is now stuck in the UAE, an official spokesperson said.

In a telephonic conservation with Jaishankar, the chief minister said the youth was in distress as he is "not being provided food and medication" required for COVID-19 patients.

Thakur requested him to use his good office to provide all required assistance to the stranded youth, a resident of Mandi district of the state.

