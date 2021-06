Actor Sidharth Malhotra will resume shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life comedy Thank God in July. The actor had started filming for the Indra Kumar-directed comedy in January but the shoot was halted in the wake of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Malhotra said he was excited to be back on a set. Alia Bhatt Begins Prep for Darlings, Shares a Picture of the Script on Instagram.

"It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement. On Monday, Malhotra also shot for an undisclosed project. Apart from "Thank God", which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Malhotra will be seen in "Shershaah" and the espionage thriller "Mission Majnu". Nithiin’s Maestro Shoot Begins In Hyderabad; It’s The Remake Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s Andhadhun.

Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will make his feature directorial debut with "Mission Majnu", which began filming earlier this year in Lucknow. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)