Thank You, for Supporting Me Unconditionally: Mary Kom on Mother's Day

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Ahead of the International Mother's Day, six-time world champion pugilist Mary Kom has thanked her mother for supporting her unconditionally throughout her career.The boxer shared her Mother's Day (May 10) wishes in advance on Saturday."I know you have always accepted me the way I'm as your child and supported me without any conditions in all good and bad times. You patiently stood against your choices and wishes to fulfil mine. I thank you and love you mom," Kom told ANI.The 37-year-old extended her respect and wishes to all the mothers out there."You are the best mother in the world. To all the wonderful mothers, stay healthy and strong because the world needs you. My respect and salute to all of you. Happy Mother's Day," she added.Kom is spending her time during coronavirus induced lockdown by doing workout and eating well. (ANI)

