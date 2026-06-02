The Shakti Collective: Unlocking Independent Cinema's Hidden Power!

The Shakti Collective Expands Into Film Mounting, Strategic Planning and Monetisation Ecosystem for Independent Cinema. NATIONAL, June 2 2026: As India enters a new era of culturally rooted storytelling and mythology-driven cinematic universes, The Shakti Collective (TSC) is expanding its role within the entertainment industry through a larger ecosystem focused on film mounting, audience strategy, partnerships, and long-term monetization for independent cinema lead by founder Rohith Sobti.

Following its strategic contribution to the positioning and non-theatrical monetization journey of the film Mahavatar Narsimha, TSC is now aligning with multiple emerging entertainment IPs including Hanuman Ansh and Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The company’s larger vision is to help independent films move beyond traditional release cycles by building stronger audience ecosystems, cultural relevance, music integration, strategic partnerships, and scalable long-term IP value.

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At the center of TSC’s approach is what the company calls "Film Mounting," a strategic process that begins long before release marketing. Instead of entering projects only during promotions, TSC collaborates with filmmakers from concept, development, pre-production, or post-production stages to shape how stories emotionally connect with audiences and evolve into sustainable entertainment IPs.

The ecosystem combines:

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Strategic audience positioning

Cultural and creative marketing

Music and storytelling integration

Community-led audience building

Brand collaborations and partnerships

Non-theatrical monetisation

Experiential and digital expansion

Franchise and IP development

Speaking about the collaboration with The Shakti Collective on Mahavatar Narsimha, directorsaid: "Mahavatar Narsimha was a deeply emotional and culturally rooted vision for us. What Rohith & TSC brought to the table was not just marketing guidance, but strategic thinking collaboration around how the film could connect with audiences at scale. Their expertise in monetizing the film helped us reach a global audience"

Producer Shilpa Dhawan added: "One of the most valuable aspects of working with Rohith ji & The Shakti Collective was their long-term IP mindset. We looked beyond immediate campaign that helped us think about audience engagement, partnerships, and monetization in a much wider way. Independent filmmakers today need collaborators who understand both creativity and sustainability. "

TSC believes that the shift of Indian cinema to conscious entertainment creates the need for a more integrated entertainment infrastructure that combines storytelling, culture, music, community, strategy, and commerce within a single ecosystem.

Speaking on the larger vision, Rohith Sobti, Co-Founder of The Shakti Collective, said: "India is entering a powerful phase of culturally rooted storytelling. But independent filmmakers often lack integrated systems that help strategically mount and monetise their vision with the resources they have. At TSC, we are building an ecosystem where stories are not treated as isolated films, but as cultural IPs capable of creating communities, experiences, music, partnerships, and long-term audience relationships. "

The company is currently exploring collaborations across films, music-led entertainment properties, mythology-inspired cinematic universes, creator ecosystems, and experiential storytelling formats. Current projects under strategic alignment include Mahavatar Narsimha, Hanuman Ansh, and Mahaprabhu Jagannath, with several additional entertainment IPs currently in discussion.

About The Shakti Collective

The Shakti Collective is a culture-forward music and storytelling ecosystem focused on original IP creation, artist development, strategic partnerships, and audience ecosystems across films, music, and experiences. The company works at the intersection of culture, creativity/ human potential, community, and monetisation to help Indian stories travel deeper and wider across audiences globally.

The Shakti Collective

Music, Stories, Culture Forward..

The Shakti Collective Website, TSC Academy Website, Instagram

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).