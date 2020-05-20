'The Way Back' Actor Will Ropp to Star in 'The Fallout'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Actor Will Ropp, best known for featuring in Ben Affleck-starrer "The Way Back", is set to join high school drama film "The Fallout".

According to Deadline, Ropp will play the role of Nick in the film, written and directed by actor Megan Park.

"The Fallout" also stars Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler.

The movie follows Vada (Ortega), a high schooler who is navigating the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

Ropp will also be seen in the forthcoming indie drama "Silk Road" alongside Jason Clarke.

He will also serve as a writer on the series "FanGirl".

