There is Sufficient Fertiliser Stock to Meet Kharif Season Demand: Fertiliser Minister

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) As sowing of kharif crops begins, Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said there is sufficient stock of fertiliser in the country and farmers need not "panic" about any kind of shortages.

Gowda said the government is committed to ensure fertiliser supply to farmers before sowing time. As a result, record 41 fertiliser rakes from ports/plants in a single day on April 17 amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

"There is no problem with the availability of fertilizers in the country and there is no need at all for any panic," he said in a statement.

The minister said the state governments have sufficient stock of fertilisers. "We are in touch with agriculture ministers of the states," he added.

The central government has exempted operation of fertiliser plants from the lockdown rules, so that the agriculture sector does not feel the heat of the lockdown.

