These Wheels Are on Fire: Ronaldo Shares Cycling Session with Fans

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Although football has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be committed to maintaining his physical fitness by training at home.Due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, sportspersons have been using social media more than ever to share their daily routines with their fans.On Monday, Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a video of him having a cycling session at home on an exercise bike. "Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire," he captioned the video.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, on April 25 also posted a picture of him working out with dumbbells.Sports has taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as all the sporting events across the globe have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people worldwide so far and has claimed at least 206,000 lives, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)