Thousands of Migratory Flamingos Flock to Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A large number of migratory Flamingo birds have flocked to Navi Mumbai.While Mumbai fights its battle against the coronavirus, the residents were given a visual treat when a flock of migratory Flamingo birds were seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. The whole area was a sea of delicate pink. Every year thousands of greater and lesser flamingos migrate to Mumbai. While the lesser flamingos take a journey south from Kutch, Gujarat, which is the creatures' main breeding ground in India. The greater flamingos are believed to fly in from as far as Iran. (ANI)

