Three COVID-19 Patients Die in a Day in Gujarat; Toll Now 15

Ahmedabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat on Tuesday - two in Surat and one in Patan - taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 15, a health department official said.

A 52-year-old man and a 65-year-old senior citizen succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Surat, he said.

A 47-year-old man died due to the viral infection in Patan, taking the number of such deaths to 15 in the state, the official said.

