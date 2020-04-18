Three CRPF Personnel Killed, Two Injured in Terror Attack in J-K's Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.According to officials, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is on.Some terrorists had attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

