Three Killed in Three Separate Road Accidents

Jorhat (Assam), Apr 16 (PTI) Three persons were killed and another three were injured in different road accidents in Jorhat town, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident on Jail road, a speeding cement truck hit a scooter coming from Kushal Nagar bylane, Jorhat Traffic In-Charge Chandan Jyoti Bora said.

The scooter rider died on the spot and he has been identified as Bipin Das, while the pillion rider was injured, police said.

In the second accident, a scooty rider identified as Pranjal Baruah lost control over the two-wheeler and fell on the road with grievous injuries. The pillion rider was injured in the accident.

Baruah succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Bora said.

In the third incident, another scooter rider with a pillion hit the boundary wall of a house at Borpool area under Jorhat Police Station.

Bijoy Prasad Sahu, who was riding the scooter, died on the spot and the pillion was seriously injured, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)