Three Minors Drown in a Water Body in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga, May 16 (PTI) Three minor boys drowned in a ditch filled with water in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Sara Mohanpur village when three minor boys had gone to take bath in the ditch, Sadar police station SHO Shashikant said.

The three boys identified as - Govind Kumar (5), Dukhharan Kumar (5) and Prince Kumar( 7) - slipped into deep waters while taking bath, he said, adding that local villagers took the three children out of the water body.

While one boy died on the spot, the other two died while being taken to Darbhanga Medical College and hospital (DMCH), Darbhanga, the SHO added

