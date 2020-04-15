Three Missing as Boat Capsizes off Mumbai Coast

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Three persons went missing after a boat capsized near Madh jetty in Mumbai early Wednesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am, said a police official.

The boat was carrying seven persons. After it sent a distress signal, Marine Police and Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and rescued four of them but three persons were still missing, he said.

