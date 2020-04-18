Three More from Mizoram Test Positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Aizawl, Apr 18 (PTI) Three more persons of Mizoram tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Saturday, Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said here.

So far, four people including two women from the state, who are currently staying at the Mizoram House in Mumbai, have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Lalthangliana said samples of 20 people were collected by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently. All of them were staying in a dormitory with a 22-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus on April 13.

Of the 20, three people - two cancer patients and an attendant - have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, he said adding that they have been shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment centre in the western metropolis.

The health minister said he has urged his Maharastra counterpart Rajesh Ankushrao Tope to arrange for their medical care.

Lalthangliana said samples of all the inmates of the Mizoram House in Mumbai would be collected for test.

He said the condition of the 22-year-old woman, who had gone to Mumbai for treatment of cancer, is stable and her husband has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mizoram has reported only one case since March 25 when a 50-year-old pastor, who had travel history to Amsterdam, tested positive. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College in the state.

