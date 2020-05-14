Three More Test Positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, Tally Rises to 78

Dehradun, May 13 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the state to 78, officials said.

The latest cases have been reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, they said.

Two men, aged 35 and 36 years, with a travel history from Andheri, Mumbai, and a 10-year-old girl from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, a health department bulletin said here Thursday night.

Two positive sample reports were received from Combined Hospital Khatima and one from JLN Hospital Rudrapur, it said.

Earlier, three positive cases were reported from Dehradun late on Wednesday night, the bulletin said.

All of them had a travel history from outside the state, a health department spokesman said.

Two patients testing positive on Wednesday night, including a man and a woman, had come recently from Delhi, while another patient, a man, had come in a taxi from Goregaon in Mumbai, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)