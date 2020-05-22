Tickets for Special Trains on Rajdhani Routes Can Be Bought 30 Days in Advance, at Railway Stations

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The tickets for the 15 pairs of special trains running on Rajdhani routes will now be available 30 days in advance and can be bought at reservation counters at railway stations.

Earlier, the tickets could be booked only on the IRCTC website.

The tickets can also be booked at computerised PRS counters, including Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras, as well as online through authorised agents of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Common Service Centres.

"The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains will be increased from 7 days to 30 days,” the Railways said.

The 15 pairs of special trains are fully air-conditioned and their services began on May 12.

