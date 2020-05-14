Tiger Spotted at Roadside in Karnataka's Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): A tiger was spotted on the roadside in the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.Titimati forest zone is located 214 km from the state capital Bengaluru.During the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which is in force from March 25, some wild animals have had a greater movement as there is minimal human interference. (ANI)

