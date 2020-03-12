Coronavirus Outbreak: Tinder Cancels 'Swipe Night' International Launch Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Tinder application (Photo credits: Facebook/Tinder)

California, March 12: Tinder's apocalyptic adventure Swipe Night series will not launch around the world, the company has officially announced.

In a brief press note on its official website, Tinder notes that Swipe Night series, which was planned for a global launch this weekend, has been cancelled out of sensitivity over the series' apocalyptic theme and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: ’No Central Govt Minister Will Travel Abroad in Upcoming Days', Says PM Narendra Modi.

First launched in October last year, Swipe Night series is an interactive, first-person apocalyptic adventure in which Tinder users decide what happens to them next and their choices impact who they match with.

