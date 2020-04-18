TMC Govt in WB Stopping BJP Workers from Carrying out Relief Works: J P Nadda

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of stopping his party's workers from carrying out relief works in the state during the COVID-19 crisis for "political reasons".

Nadda interacted with the BJP's elected representatives, state unit chiefs and office bearers in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday, the party said in a statement.

Noting that party workers are facing obstacles and trouble in carrying out relief work in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and in West Bengal, Nadda said the state governments should rise above politics.

Applauding party workers for doing a "good job" in reaching out to the needy and helping them amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said, "It is unfortunate that the TMC government in West Bengal is stopping BJP workers from carrying out relief work in the state during this crisis and doing politics over it."

He also asked the BJP workers to make people aware about announcements made by the RBI to boost the economy hit by the lockdown.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the reverse repo rate and announced a slew of measures including re-finance window of Rs 50,000 crore and targeted long-term repo operations of similar amount to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)