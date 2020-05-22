TN Governor Promulgates Ordinance to Take Temporary Possession of Jayalalithaa's Residence

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday.

The ordinance will also help the state government establish a foundation named after Jayalalithaa for this purpose and it will be headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release here said.

Palaniswami had earlier announced converting the late AIADMK supremo's 'Veda Nilayam' residence at the posh Poes Garden area into a memorial.

"The building of Veda Nilayam, including the movable items such as furniture, books, jewels, etc. are in a state of disuse for more than three years.

So the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete," it said.

"Hence, the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam and movable items therein to the state Government and to establish (the) Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a Memorial," it said.

